Vols' Kamara on NFL decision: "still kinda weighing my options"

Will he stay or will he go? Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara says he still doesn't know.

Kamara could have left for the NFL after just one season with Tennessee after transferring from Hutchinson a JuCo in Kansas, but he stayed and after the departure of Jalen Hurd his draft stock only improved.

Kamara said, "I still haven't really solidified what I'm gonna do next. Still kinda weighing my options just trying to figure out what's the plan, what's the next step. Right now I'm just focused on playing this game. We got one more game, it's not over yet. We still got some preparation that we gotta handle. I'll just attack that when it gets here."

The Vols kickoff with Nebraska, Friday at 3:30pm in Nasvhille's Music City Bowl. Sports Director Paul Shahen will be in Nashville for live gameday coverage.