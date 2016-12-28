Two teens charged with vandalism for throwing canned drink at deputy's patrol car

Two teens were arrested by Bradley County deputies and Charleston Police Officers Wednesday night for damaging a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and another vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a deputy patrolling Dry Valley Road was approached by an SUV. As the two passed, an unopened metal soft drink container was tossed from the SUV, hitting and breaking the patrol car’s windshield. The deputy pursued and the vehicle, which was stopped inside the city of Charleston.

The two occupants, ages 17 and 16, face multiple charges after deputies learned a similar incident occurred before the incident with the deputy, causing damage to the headlight and grill of another vehicle.

The pair was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Both are charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of vandalism.

No injuries were reported from the incidents.

