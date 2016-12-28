Local "Star Wars" fans gather to remember their princess

The community came together in Coolidge Park Tuesday night for a lightsaber vigil to remember the life of Carrie Fisher.

Fisher is best remembered for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, one she recently reprised.

The vigil was hosted by a costuming group that originally began as a Star Wars fan club. Organizers say, because of their roots, it was important to honor the life of their princess.

"We're extremely sad as a community for the loss of Carrie Fisher, and it's hit a lot of us very hard," says Rick Kephert.

Fisher passed away Monday after a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to New York Friday.

She was 60 years old.