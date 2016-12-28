PrepsOn3 Spotlight: Cleveland Blue Raiders Holiday Basketball Tournament

Beginning this week WRCBtv.com will feature a "PrepsOn3 Spotlight", highlighting a significant story or game on the local prep sports scene. This week's PrepsOn3 Spotlight takes us to Cleveland High School, as they play host to numerous high schools across the state of Tennessee over the next three days in their holiday basketball tournament. Channel 3's Brooks Carter talked with the Cleveland High School Head Coach Jason McCowan, discussing the tournament, as well as the very talented Blue Raiders squad.

