Buying snack food can benefit the Pat Summit Foundation

Three Star Brands announces a donation program to support The Pat Summitt Foundation and its efforts to win the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Three Star Brands will donate $1 to The Pat Summitt Foundation for every bag of steak snacks sold on the Three Star Brands website. Consumers are instructed to use the promotion code “WeBackPat” when ordering.

Proceeds from this promotion will benefit The Pat Summitt Foundation, which partnered with The University of Tennessee Medical Center to create The Pat Summitt Clinic in Knoxville, TN.

Three Star Brand is located in Manchester, TN