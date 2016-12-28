WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles await hatching of 2 eggs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles await hatching of 2 eggs

By NBC News
A live camera is poised over the Fort Myers area nest of American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15, who are waiting for two eaglets to hatch.

