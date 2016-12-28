Woman leaves estate of $1.2M to help care for dogs and cats - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman leaves estate of $1.2M to help care for dogs and cats

ELIZBETHTON, TN (AP) - A woman has left her estate of $1.2 million to be used to help care for dogs and cats in Carter County.

The Johnson City Press reports (http://bit.ly/2i7KrqN) Glenda Taylor DeLawder's bequest was announced Christmas Day on county's government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas and to purchase a new van and convert it so that it can be used to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9 and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died last November.

