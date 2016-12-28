Police interrupt sexual assault in progress

A Chattanooga man is accused of kicking down a woman's door and attempting to have sex with her against her will.

Police arrived at a home on Essex Lane late Monday night to find the door cracked open and a heated argument going on inside. Police then entered the home.

The victim ran out of the back room, partially clothed, and told police that Danny Burns had held her at gunpoint and tried to rape her.

Police found a half-empty bottle of Wild Turkey in Burns' truck. They also found a silver Smith & Wesson pistol in a laundry basket in the home.

When he was checked into the Hamilton County Jail Burns was discovered to be wearing a condom.

Burns has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated domestic assault and aggravated burglary.