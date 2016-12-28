Man forces pregnant woman to strip naked, abandons her in parking lot

A man who forced a pregnant woman to strip naked in a laundry parking is now facing a charge of domestic abuse.

Frederick Burns, 30, had been staying at the Red Roof Inn on Shallowford Road Monday with the victim when they went to a laundromat on Lee Highway.

That's when, according to the arrest report, Burns became angry at the woman and demanded that she strip off her clothing and stand in the parking lot.

She told Chattanooga police that she complied because she feared Burns intimidated her and feared he would become physical.

Burns left the woman, naked, and returned to the hotel. Police rescued the woman and took her back to the hotel to retrieve her belongings.

She was taken to a safe place by police.