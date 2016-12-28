UPDATE: Suspect in Ft. O armed-robbery turns self in; second suspect still wanted

UPDATE: A man wanted for an armed-robbery in Ft. Oglethorpe on December 27 turned himself in to authorities Monday night.

According to the suspect's attorney McCracken Poston, he and Michael King arrived at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, after King decided to turn himself in.

King and another suspect, Peyton Gunter, are wanted from an armed-robbery last week. Ft. Oglethorpe police said the two fled the scene in a black Infinity coupe and were considered "armed and dangerous."

The search for Gunter continues.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fort Oglethorpe Police Department Detectives are asking for the public's help to find two persons of interest, Peyton Gunter and Michael King, in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach them, police warn.

Police say the two men are believed to be in a black Infinity coupe.

Anyone with any information regarding their location is asked to contact Detective Davis immediately at (706) 866-2512.