UPDATE: Suspect in Ft. O armed-robbery turns self in; second sus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect in Ft. O armed-robbery turns self in; second suspect still wanted

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Peyton Gunter and Michael King Peyton Gunter and Michael King
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A man wanted for an armed-robbery in Ft. Oglethorpe on December 27 turned himself in to authorities Monday night.

According to the suspect's attorney McCracken Poston, he and Michael King arrived at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, after King decided to turn himself in. 

King and another suspect, Peyton Gunter, are wanted from an armed-robbery last week. Ft. Oglethorpe police said the two fled the scene in a black Infinity coupe and were considered "armed and dangerous." 

The search for Gunter continues. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fort Oglethorpe Police Department Detectives are asking for the public's help to find two persons of interest, Peyton Gunter and Michael King, in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach them, police warn.

Police say the two men are believed to be in a black Infinity coupe.

Anyone with any information regarding their location is asked to contact Detective Davis immediately at (706) 866-2512.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.