3-year-old boy celebrates his adoption in the happiest photo ever

By Scott Stump, TODAY

(NBC News) - A 3-year-old boy's abundant joy over being adopted after 832 days in foster care is so infectious, it's sure to make you smile.

In an adorable photo posted by his adoptive sister, Michael Brown pumps his fist in the air and grins with excitement after his adoption was finalized in family court on Dec. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dezhianna “Dae” Brown, 17, shared photos from the big day with the words "Forever Family" to spread the good news. In the pictures, Michael, his adoptive sisters and adoptive mom Tara Montgomery can be seen beaming.

"It's such a rewarding experience seeing Michael open up to my family,'' Brown told TODAY.

"I say I adopted him, I signed the papers, but we all adopted him,'' adoptive mother Tara Montgomery told NBC Nightly News. "He's all of ours."

Michael was first placed with the family on Valentine's Day of last year when he was 18 months old. The original plan was to have him reunite with his biological mother, but when that did not work out, he was put up for adoption.

When he first began living with his new family, he cried often and frequently was sick.

"When we first got him he was shy and always cried,'' said his sister. "Now his personality has grown so much, and he is just a happy kid!"

"He's a totally different child now,'' Montgomery told Nightly News. "I feel like he knows that he's safe and secure. He says all the time, 'Mom, I'm so happy.'''