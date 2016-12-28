A cold start this morning, warming nicely this afternoon

Good Wednesday. The cold front that brought us rain yesterday is now bringing us a short burst of cold air this morning. You are waking up to temps in the 30s this morning. Another front moving in tonight will allow us to warm up this afternoon nicely with the high getting to about 60 with sunny skies.

This next front will start to push clouds in this evening, and late tonight we will have more rain showers developing. I would expect rain showers from about 10pm to 4am. The rain will be gone for the Thursday morning commute, but there still may be some wet roadways. Rainfall amounts are expected to reach .25" to .50". Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Behind the front, we will see winds increasing from the northwest, blowing at 10-20 mph Thursday afternoon. We will be a little cooler with a high of 55.

Friday and Saturday will be cold and dry. Lows both mornings will drop to about 30. Highs both afternoons will reach the mid-40s.

Saturday evening we will have another round of showers moving in that will make it a little soggy as you are ringing in the new year. Rain showers will linger into the first couple of days of 2017 as well. Rain will be with us on and off all day Sunday with temps in the 40s all day.

WEDNESDAY: