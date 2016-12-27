Police: GA gun shop owner shoots and kills would-be robber - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: GA gun shop owner shoots and kills would-be robber

COBB COUNTY, GA (AP) - Police in Cobb County say a gun store owner shot and killed one of two men who attempted to rob his store.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2ikGOeE ) it happened Monday morning as the owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Cobb County was preparing to open the store. Two men with ski masks and guns came in. Police say the owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting one of the gunmen.

The second gunman took off into a nearby neighborhood. The search was on for him Monday afternoon.

