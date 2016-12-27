Truck fire extinguished after employee removes burning bales

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More
