Truck fire extinguished after employee removes burning bales

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island

Mom's ex-boyfriend gets life in killing of 'Baby Doe'

Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands

Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years ago

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.

Colorado man mistakes son for intruder, shoots and kills him

The newest students of the director of the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir have the talent you would expect to be honed under the guidance of an experienced music teacher. But they come from an unlikely source _ Utah State Prison.

Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.

Demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach the president.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Rapper held on unrelated charges after Little Rock shooting

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Doctor: No idea why he would be hospital shooter's target

As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.

A website that hosted an "Abduction 101" forum linked to a suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois bills itself as the world's most popular sexual fetish site.

Website in Illinois kidnap case still advises on abductions

Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near the town of Steilacoom in Pierce County.

A fire in a trailer full of 600-pound bales of cellulose material caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived at the Southern Cellulose Company on West 45th Street shortly before 7:00am.

An employee, using a self-contained breathing apparatus, was able to use a fork truck to pull the bales out the trailer so that fire crews could wet down the smoldering bales, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Fire crews used hand-held line and fire resistant foam to wet down and break apart the bales to insure all flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.