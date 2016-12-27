Truck fire extinguished after employee removes burning bales - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Truck fire extinguished after employee removes burning bales

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department
Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department
Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department Photo by Captain John Long, Chattanooga Fire Department

A fire in a trailer full of 600-pound bales of cellulose material caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived at the Southern Cellulose Company on West 45th Street shortly before 7:00am.

An employee, using a self-contained breathing apparatus, was able to use a fork truck to pull the bales out the trailer so that fire crews could wet down the smoldering bales, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Fire crews used hand-held line and fire resistant foam to wet down and break apart the bales to insure all flames were extinguished. 

No injuries were reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.