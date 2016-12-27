Tractor trailer catches fire inside Southside business - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tractor trailer catches fire inside Southside business

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A morning fire at PSC Metals Tuesday forced the evacuation of the facility on the city's Southside.

Firefighters arrived at the business on W. 19th Street to visible smoke and flames.

The fire was actually on a 40-foot tool trailer was on fire inside the large warehouse where scrap metal is processed for recycling, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga Fire Department Lieutenant Morgan from Quint 1 said the fire was out by 9:21 a.m. 

The cause is under investigation, and a dollar amount was not determined at this time. 

The recycling plant was able resume operations in another building. No injuries were reported.

