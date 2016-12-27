A wet commute, then cooling through the afternoon

Good Tuesday. We are dealing with rain, wet roads, and patchy fog for the morning commute as a cold front passes through this morning. The rain will move out of the area later in the morning. Behind the front, skies will begin to clear out and we will see cooler air moving in. As a matter of fact, we can expect temperatures to actually drop through the 50s as we move through the afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight and you will need the jacket by Wednesday morning. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 60. Another front will push in Wednesday night, bringing a few showers to the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Behind this front temps will fall as well as winds blow from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Friday will be sunny and cold. Temps will range from 32 in the morning to only 45 in the afternoon.

Saturday will start cold with lows near 30. We will warm to 48 in the afternoon, then another system will move in bringing scattered showers to the area New Year's Eve into Sunday morning. Temps will be in the mid-40s at midnight as we ring in the new year, but it will likely be a little on the wet side.

We will have rain for the first couple of days of 2017 also.

David Karnes