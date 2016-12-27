Woman injured in Hixson fire

A Hixson woman was burned in a garage fire on Monday night.

Chattanooga Fire officials say it happened on Forest Meade Drive just before 8 p.m. The first responders found smoke coming from the garage. The firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes. The homeowner told investigators that she was using a gas can and it caught fire.

The woman was taken to Erlanger by Hamilton County EMS due to burns. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Two vehicles inside the garage were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.