Chattanooga police provide tips for protecting your Christmas gifts

Now that Christmas is over and the gifts are unwrapped, police are warning the public not to show potential thieves the gifts Santa left under your tree.

The Chattanooga Police Department offered the following tips to make sure the man in red is only one slipping inside your home:

Make sure your pile of presents isn’t visible from outside your home. Would be burglars could see all those gifts and think you just saved them some serious shopping time.

Conceal your trash. Break down boxes from expensive gifts like TVs and laptops. Make sure the boxes aren't exposed when you discard them.

It's okay to overdo some things during the holiday season, but try not to over-share on social media. Don't announce your holiday travel plans before or during your trip. Wait until you return to post your pics. Also be judicious about posting photos of the fabulous new gifts you get.

