Three Youth Spring Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Now Being Accepted

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing that three Young Sportsman 2017 spring turkey quota hunts is underway.

The available youth hunts are Tellico West on March 25-26 (5 hunter quota), Tellico Lake WMA (McGhee Carson Unit), on March 25-26, (5 hunter quota), and Yuchi Refuge on March 17-19 (10 hunter quota). The deadline for entry is Jan. 18.

Youth hunters ages (6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one for the youth-only hunt. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

Hunters may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by clicking here.