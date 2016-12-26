Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set record highs on Christmas - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set record highs on Christmas

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The National Weather Service says areas in Tennessee and Kentucky set record high temperatures on Christmas Day.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Cohen told The Tennessean that the temperature at the Nashville International Airport reached 76 degrees on Sunday, breaking a record of 73 that was set in 1889. Meanwhile, National Weather Service forecaster David Humphrey told The Paducah Sun that the high temperature in far western Kentucky reached 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1982.

The forecast called for the warm temperatures to stick around on Monday, but then cool for the rest of the week. Highs of around 50 were expected through Thursday.

