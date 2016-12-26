New call center aimed at preventing suicides among veterans

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is now playing a major role in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs efforts to prevent suicides among military veterans.

A new call center for the National Veterans Crisis hotline recently opened in DeKalb County, outside Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2h3V2lL ) that it's one of two facilities of its kind in the nation.

The new facility is in the same DeKalb County office building near Interstate 85 that houses the VA's Health Eligibility Center, which oversees national health enrollment for millions of veterans across the country.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

