Houston reservoir reborn as public space, canvas for art

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Once eyed for demolition, a former water reservoir in Houston built in 1926 has now found new life as a public space that's also serving as an unusual canvas for art.

The reservoir's rebirth is the latest example of efforts by cities around the U.S. to reuse and repurpose abandoned and dilapidated pieces of infrastructure as public spaces.

Houston's structure, dubbed the "Cistern," was the city's first underground drinking water reservoir. It was decommissioned in 2007.

It's filled with more than 200 concrete columns and reminiscent of ancient European water reservoirs. The cavernous space now serves as the screen on which an abstract-video installation that recalls a rainy night is projected.

Similar efforts are occurring are Atlanta; Buffalo, New York; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.

