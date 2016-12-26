A mild start to the week with a few light sprinkles

Good Monday. As you head out to return all the ties and ill-fitting sweaters, make sure the umbrella is within arms reach. We will have a few light sprinkles through the day with a mild high of 65 degrees.

We may see a few sprinkles on and off right into tonight. Overnight the front will pass through and bring us a good chance for light rain early Tuesday morning. Wet roads will be the only thing to look out for. Tuesday afternoon will start to see things clearing out, but we will stay warm as the high once again climbs to 65.

Wednesday will be cooler and dry with a low of 39 and a high of 59. Thursday will start with lows in the mid 40s, then climb to a cool 54 with sunshine through the day.

Friday will be much cooler with sunshine and temps ranging from 34 in the morning to 44 in the afternoon.

The weekend will start cold with temps around 30 degrees on Saturday morning. We will warm to 48 Saturday afternoon as clouds build and rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Fortunately, temps will stay in the 40s through the night so it will all fall as rain. We will clear out late Sunday with highs rebounding into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

