Singer George Michael dies at age 53

Sunday, April 8 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:19:54 GMT
(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More
Sunday, April 8 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:19:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More
Sunday, April 8 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:09:54 GMT
(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More
Sunday, April 8 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:09:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...
A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More
Sunday, April 8 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:09:43 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More
Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.More
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
LONDON (AP) - George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53.
Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," ''Young Guns (Go For It)" and "Freedom."
As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.
Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980's. Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States.
