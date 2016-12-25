CPD investigates Christmas Day stabbing

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were called to a residence on the 1300 block of Moss Drive just after 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day concerning a domestic stabbing.

When officers arrived at the location they spoke with the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening at this time. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital by HCEMS

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Johnny Wade, and obtain warrants for his arrest. Officers were able to obtain the location of the subject a short time later at the 1500 block of Akins Dr

When they attempted to confront the suspect he was uncooperative and he refused to leave the residence. SWAT and Hostage Negotiators were called in for the safety of both the suspect and officers on scene

After over an hour, members of the Hostage Negotiation Team were able to persuade the suspect to surrender without incident