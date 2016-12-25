UPDATE: Woman arrested in Christmas Eve shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect they say is involved in the Christmas Eve shooting on 12th Avenue.

Twenty-two-year-old Orneasha Swafford has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of 12th Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim's condition is non-life threatening. The shooting happened after a disorder escalated between the victim and the suspect. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.

If you have information on this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately.You can remain anonymous.