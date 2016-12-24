Officer Dennis Pedigo promoted to sergeant

One of Chattanooga's heroes from the terror attack is being promoted by the police department.

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher tweeted out the announcement on Saturday that Officer Dennis Pedigo will now serve as a sergeant.

He was one of the first officers on scene during the July 16th terror attack last year. He fearlessly ran toward the gunfire to stop a heavily armed terrorist and was shot in the leg.

Fellow officers helped carry him out.

Sgt. Pedigo was pinned by his father who was the first Sgt. Pedigo.