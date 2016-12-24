Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Hamilton County

Hamilton County residents who need to recycle their Christmas trees can do so at any of the county's five centers. There is a designated space outside the gate to drop off Christmas trees at any hour of the day.

The county's highway department uses them to make mulch for walking trails, landscaping, and landfill ground cover. Residents can also pick up mulch at the Highway Department on Standifer Gap Road for free.



LOCATIONS AND HOURS:

Standifer Gap Recycling Center 7625 Standifer Gap Road, (423) 855-6125 Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Sequoyah Recycling Center 9525 Lovell Road, Soddy- Daisy, (423) 842-2391 Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Highway 58 Recycling Center 5414 Highway 58, (423) 326-0992 Monday & Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Red Bank Recycling Center 4851-B Dayton Blvd, (423) 876-2010 Tuesday & Thursday 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Middle Valley Recycling Center 1868 Crabtree Road, Hixson, (423) 843-9317 Monday & Wednesday 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

The centers will accept trees until January 31, 2017.