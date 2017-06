The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a hit-and run in the 700 block of Central Avenue Saturday morning.

Officials say the pedestrian was struck around 1:00 A.M. at the Kankus gas station.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was hit by a GMC SUV that fled the scene.

Officials say the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call The Chattanooga Police Department.