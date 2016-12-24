10-year-old legally blind gymnast refuses to lose sight of dreams

From the moment Tre McLean '16 walked on campus in 2013, he brought a through-the-roof work ethic. That work leads to his next step heading to Las Vegas joining the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Summer League.More
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More
Beloved caretaker of four generations of UT's Smokey dies at 91 East Tennessee and the Vols are mourning the death of Dr. Earl C. Hudson, who died Saturday at the age of 91.More
