10-year-old legally blind gymnast refuses to lose sight of dreams

Abigail Bean faces more challenges than most little girls her age. She was diagnosed with ocular albinism and infantile nystagmus when she was born, making her legally blind. But that's never stopped her from reaching for the bars.

"I use my other senses to do gymnastics" says Abigail. "I have to make sure I'm holding on and then I pretty much make sure I know the flip. Then sometimes the higher bar isn't focused right, it's blurry. So I will lean over and touch the bar and know I'm on the other bar so I let my feet go."

While the 10-year-old already knows she wants to compete at the college level some day, she has another dream.

"One of my goals is to go to the Olympics and be the first legally blind gymnast to go to the Olympics. They do the biggest flips that you can pretty much do so I think it's really interesting."

Abigail admits she has more difficulty with everyday tasks than most kids her age, but she refuses to let frustration get the best of her.

"I have thought of giving up a couple times, but you just have to keep trying. Don't let any eye disorder or anything hold you back from what you want to do."



