Best of Preps: Baylor girls and McCallie boys defend their title

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The Baylor Lady Raiders beat GPS 43-30 Friday night, marking their fifth straight Best of Preps Tournament Championship. On the boys' side, the McCallie Blue Tornado also defended their title with a 70-57 win over Brainerd. 

