Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on North Moore Road Friday evening.

It happened in the 1300 block shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. They're listed in stable condition.

While there was no information about the actual suspect provided, police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark colored Ford Escape.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

