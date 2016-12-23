Official: Dog tied up to be killed by train; Lawyer: Not so - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Official: Dog tied up to be killed by train; Lawyer: Not so

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia animal services official says a Gainesville man tied a dog to railroad tracks and left it to be killed by a train. But the man's lawyer says that's not so.

Hall County Animal Services director Mike Ledford says Gerardo Damian-Rosas was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty for what Ledford calls "an egregious act of cruelty against a defenseless animal."

Defense attorney Mike Weaver told the Gainesville Times (http://bit.ly/2i0aoJ1 ) on Tuesday that as he understands it, Ledford's account is wrong.

He says he's still investigating, but believes "there's a lot of misunderstanding."

Ledford says authorities were called last month about a dog on the tracks. He says Damian-Rosas was arrested Dec. 1 and released on bond the following day.

