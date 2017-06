UPDATE: Chattanooga police say 12-year-old Yannelis Marquez Fonseca has returned to her home and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga police are looking for a missing child whom they describe as an endangered runaway.

Police say that 12-year-old Yannelis Marquez Fonseca as last seen in her bedroom on East Main Street at approximately 11:00pm.

She left the residence between that time and 4:00am, according to police.

Fonseca is described as:

12 years old

Female

Black

Brown hair

Black eyes

4 feet, 5 inches tall

Weight of approx. 160 lbs.

If anyone has seen Fonseca, please call the Chattanooga Police Department IMMEDIATELY at 423-698-2525.