A car theft turned into a police chase Friday.

Chattanooga police responded to a reported theft of a vehicle near the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Enterprise South, according to police.

Police spotted the vehicle shortly afterward but chose to not pursue it since the vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking device.

That led the police to the 4500 block of Oakwood Drive, where police found the suspect, Carlos D. Kirksey, 20 years old, who fled on foot.

Kirksey was later caught by police. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was later found at a nearby fast food restaurant.

Kirksey has been charged with evading arrest, auto theft and drug paraphernalia possession.