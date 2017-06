A Grundy County Sheriff's Office SUV Thursday was involved in a crash with a private vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 56 and Sanders Crossing about 11:45am, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

When first responders arrived, they found a 2013 Ford Mustang and the GCSO 2013 Chevy Tahoe had collided.

Chad Fultz, 36, of Tracy City was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

GCSO Sgt. Josh King, 36, was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.