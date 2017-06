The Tennessee Highway Patrol has apologized to the family of a Seymour man whose body wasn't discovered inside a minivan until after the vehicle had been towed from a South Knox County crash scene.

The victim, identified as Michael Floyd, 40, was found dead early Tuesday in the passenger side front floorboard of a 2002 Dodge Caravan by a tow truck driver after pulling the van back to an impound lot, THP Lt. Bill Miller confirmed Wednesday.

"The body of Mr. Floyd was partially covered by the vehicle's deployed airbag," Miller told the News Sentinel. "We are conducting a thorough investigation to detail the error.