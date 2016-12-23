Tennessee AG warns of "predatory" law firms after Woodmore bus crash

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III warned Chattanoogans of "predatory law firms" hoping to profit from the Nov. 21 Woodmoore bush crash.

The crash claimed the lives of six children and injured over 30 others.

Slattery's news release asked for residents to be aware of "out- of-state law firms have been known to solicit business and coerce families into signing legal agreements that are difficult to understand."

He also cited the use of difficult to understand legal contracts, incentives to get families to agree to the lawyers' services and the promise of millions of dollars in civil lawsuits.

“It is sad that some attorneys attempt to exploit the grief of others and put profit above sincere assistance,” General Slatery said. “This deceptive behavior is not representative of our State’s legal community and no credible attorney would act this way. Our office will pursue anyone attempting to take advantage of the families in Chattanooga. We will use the full authority of this office to shut down this type of activity.”

Residents should be cautious of any attorney or law firm representative:

That contacts you within 30 days of a tragedy. It is a violation of Tennessee law for attorneys to solicit business within that time period.

That offers a guaranteed financial payout at the conclusion of your civil case.

That offers incentives such as covering funeral costs in exchange for using their services.

That pressures you into making a quick decision or signing a legal document you do not clearly understand.

Anyone who receives a suspicious solicitation or would like to file a complaint against an individual or company please contact the Consumer Division of the Attorney General’s Office (615) 741-1671.