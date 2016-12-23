Good weather in the Tennessee Valley for Friday travel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Good weather in the Tennessee Valley for Friday travel

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Friday weather looks good for your Christmas travels. Just some clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

Have an umbrella handy for Saturday. We'll have rain showers with highs in the mid-50s. Showers fade Christmas Eve night with lows in the upper 40s.

Christmas day will be dry and warm. Highs get close to 70° under partly cloudy skies. (Chattanooga's record high for Christmas was 75° in 1955.) More clouds arrive Christmas night with lows in the mid-50s.

Next week we'll see periods of showers Monday-Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

For Friday:

  • 8am... Mostly Sunny,  39°
  • Noon... Sun & Clouds, 50°
  • 5pm... Sun & Clouds, 58°
