Good weather in the Tennessee Valley for Friday travel

Friday weather looks good for your Christmas travels. Just some clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

Have an umbrella handy for Saturday. We'll have rain showers with highs in the mid-50s. Showers fade Christmas Eve night with lows in the upper 40s.

Christmas day will be dry and warm. Highs get close to 70° under partly cloudy skies. (Chattanooga's record high for Christmas was 75° in 1955.) More clouds arrive Christmas night with lows in the mid-50s.

Next week we'll see periods of showers Monday-Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Friday: