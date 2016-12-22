Want to be this week's #PrepsOn3 scholar athletes of the week?

Want to be our #PrepsOn3 Scholar Athlete of the Week? We are selecting one male and one female student athlete each week to be featured on WRCBtv.com. Read the following criteria below to find out more!

Criteria:

Must be a Junior or Senior

Must have a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA

Must have lettered in at least one varsity sport

Only one student athlete per school can be selected per month

Submit your entry for the #PrepsOn3 Scholar Athlete of the Week by emailing PrepsOn3@gmail.com. All entries for this week's #PrepsOn3 Scholar Athlete must be submitted by 11:59pm on Friday, December 30th. The male and female athletes chosen will be announced on Monday, January 2nd, and featured on WRCBtv.com and in the Preps on 3 podcast (also on WRCBtv.com).

Note: To avoid biases, scholar athletes will be randomly drawn.