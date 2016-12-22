New Mocs head football coach Tom Arth building coaching staff

During his introductory press conference Tuesday, UTC head football coach Tom Arth stated his first priority was to finish building his coaching staff. Arth confirmed that he would be bringing with him his defensive coordinator from John Carroll, Brandon Staley, but since then the he hasn't named anyone else.

However, if you look at the twitter bios of multiple former assistants at John Carroll, it looks like the head coach is moving faster than we thought.

Brian Cochran, who was John Carroll's defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, confirmed through his bio he will be the Mocs new defensive line coach. JCU's offensive line coach, Nick Hennessey, will also be joining the UTC staff. Matt Feeney, who was a graduate assistant for Arth last year, will help coach the Mocs' linebackers.

It was also rumored that Justin Rascati, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee Tech this past season, would be coming to Chattanooga. Rascati then confirmed through twitter that he would be the Mocs new offensive coordinator.