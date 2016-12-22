UPDATE: Person shot in Highland Park area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Person shot in Highland Park area

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: At approximately 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Chattanooga police responded to a person shot call on Anderson Avenue. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the left cheek and his injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.  The victim said he was trying to break up a disorder at the residence when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital. 

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Park community Thursday night.

It happened on Anderson Avenue just after 6:45 p.m.

Officials confirm a shooting victim was found in the area.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.