UPDATE: Person shot in Highland Park area

UPDATE: At approximately 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Chattanooga police responded to a person shot call on Anderson Avenue. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the left cheek and his injuries are non-life-threatening at this time. The victim said he was trying to break up a disorder at the residence when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Park community Thursday night.

It happened on Anderson Avenue just after 6:45 p.m.

Officials confirm a shooting victim was found in the area.

The victim's condition is unknown.

