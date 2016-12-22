Volkswagen settles owner payouts, but figures still secret

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge says Volkswagen has reached a deal to compensate owners and leaseholders of the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

But U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer didn't say Thursday how much the owners and leaseholders would receive on top of a buyback or repairs of their cars.

The German automaker and federal regulators said earlier this week that at least 20,000 of the 3-liter diesel cars would be eligible for a buyback. The company believes it can fix the other 60,000 vehicles.

Breyer also warned Volkswagen owners not to strip their cars of parts before turning them in for a buyback. The judge's comments came after company attorney Robert Giuffra said a handful of owners had brought in cars emptied of parts.

