UPDATE: Person of interest found in case of 3 pitbulls found dead near airport

UPDATE: McKamey officials say they now have a person of interest in the case of three pitbulls that were found starved to death on the side of the road just days before Christmas.

McKamey director Jamie McAloon didn't provide specifics about the person being sought, but tells Channel 3, tips from the community led them to identifying the individual.

McAloon says officers are trying to find the person.

On December 22, two adult pitbulls and one pitbull puppy were found dead on the side of Lovell Field Loop Road. The dogs were extremely thin from a lack of food and in very poor condition.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you have any information please call McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6515 or e-mail Jamie McAloon by clicking here.

McKamey Animal Center is investigating the deaths of three pitbulls found starved to death on the side of the road.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, three dead dogs were found dumped on the side of the road near the Chattanooga airport. McKamey Animal Investigators are looking for information so they can charge the person(s) responsible with Animal Cruelty.

"There was the female right here, the male there, and then the puppy was back there," Marler said as he pointed to the ground.

Larry Marler was the first to find the dead dogs as he was leaving work for his lunch break, driving down Lovell Field Loop near the airport.



"It looked like they were just tossed and that's where they ended up and that's where they left them," he said.

Shocked and horrified, Marler called police.

"My heart sank. I have two dogs," Marler said, "To see somebody do that to a dog is just.... he had no chance, none of them did."

Marler found one male pitbull wearing a leather studded collar, one female pitbull wearing a black leather studded collar, and one pitbull puppy, about eight months old, wearing a cloth collar.

"It was a family it looked like, and they all had collars," Marler said.

And it was clear to Marler, the dogs had not been properly cared for.



McKamey Animal Center is now investigating the deaths of these dogs and looking for tips from the community.

"You could see every bone in their body, they were just really really skinny," said Tiffany Newcomb, Director of Animal Services, "It took a while for them to get emaciated so somebody had to see these three dogs in someone's backyard and they're no longer there."

Newcomb said evidence shows the dogs had been dead for less than 24 hours before they were found.



McKamey is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone with information.

"And there's no reason in the world, especially in the city of Chattanooga, for any animal to starve, we have a food bank here, a food program where they can come in and get food," Newcomb said.

The company at the end of Lovell Field Loop, West Star Aviation, is offering an additional $1,000 for anyone with information, bringing the total reward up to $4,000.

If you have any information please call McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6515 or e-mail jmcaloon@mckameyanimalcenter.org.

The bodies of three emaciated dogs were found early Thursday afternoon in a field near the Chattanooga Airport. Jamie McAloon, the executive director of McKamey Animal Center, told Channel 3 it appeared the dogs died within the past 24 hours and the poor shape of their bodies indicates they may have been starved. They are waiting on necropsy results to determine a cause of death.

The dogs are two adult pit bulls, a male and a female, and one female pit bull puppy, possibly about eight months old. The adult female is black and white, the male is tan and the female puppy is also black and white in the same coloring as the adult female and may be her puppy.

All three dogs were found with collars. The adults wore studded leather collars and the puppy’s was cloth.

A donor supplied a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the dogs, you’re asked to call (423) 305-6515 or click here to send an email.