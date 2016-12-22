PHOTOS: Dalton police seek Kohl's theft suspects

Three children were found in the home; one was locked in a bedroom.More
Three children were found in the home; one was locked in a bedroom.More
Good Tuesday. We will see another great day again with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. The high pressure keeping us ridiculously comfortable for the past few days will slide east Wednesday. That will change our wind flow causing it to blow from the south bringing in a warmer fetch of air that will see out highs climbing into the upper 80s.More
Good Tuesday. We will see another great day again with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. The high pressure keeping us ridiculously comfortable for the past few days will slide east Wednesday. That will change our wind flow causing it to blow from the south bringing in a warmer fetch of air that will see out highs climbing into the upper 80s.More
It happened at Citgo gas station around 2:40 p.m.More
It happened at Citgo gas station around 2:40 p.m.More