PHOTOS: Dalton police seek Kohl's theft suspects

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying two women who they say were caught on camera shoplifting shoes and merchandise from Kohl’s department store on December 21.

The incident happened around 4:30 in the afternoon.

Police say three women approached a store employee and stated that they wanted to return an item that was purchased from a Kohl’s location in Missouri. Two of the women went into a dressing room for several minutes. After they came back out, the trio quickly left the store and drove off in a silver four door Chevrolet Impala.

Police say loss prevention employees immediately checked the dressing room and found empty boxes and security tags left on the floor. Store employees determined that the two women stole Converse shoes, a bracelet, and other unknown items.

The suspects are both white females. One is slender and has dark hair that was pulled back in a pony tail. The second female is heavyset with shoulder length dark hair and was wearing sunglasses on top of her head. The third woman who was with the two suspects in the store has pink hair and was wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to please contact Officer Serena Martin at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 240 or click here to send an email.

