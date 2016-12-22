UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff's Office identifies body found in TN River

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the body pulled from the Nickajack Lake last week.

Detective Matt Blansett tells Channel 3, the man is identified as 27-year-old Charles Wayne Pitts, Jr. of Nashville.

Detective Gene Hargis confirms Pitts’ father reported him missing to Nashville Metro PD earlier this month.

Hargis says a cause of death has not been determined at this time, but says foul play is not suspected.

Pitts was found on December 22 near the I-24 overpass by two fisherman.

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is under way in Marion County where a man's body was pulled from Nickajack Lake.

Two fishermen spotted the body floating near the I-24 bridge around 2 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said they still don't know who the man is or why he ended up in the water.

The shocking discovery was made at a popular fishing spot near the I-24 bridge. A man's body floated near the shoreline, prompting the fishermen to call 911.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies used a boat to recover the body while an ambulance waited at the boat ramp near Hale's Bar Marina.

Investigators are calling this a "death investigation," but say they're in the early stages of it. They do not know how the man died. They do not know his identity, either.

Right now, it's unclear if foul play was involved, but it does not appear the man had been in the water for very long.

Deputies are not sure if this was an accidental drowning or if someone did this on purpose. The man's body was transported to a crime lab in Nashville for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office is following several leads, but is asking for the public's help.

Investigators want to know if anyone spotted suspicious activity around the lake recently or noticed that someone has gone missing, to help figure out why this happened just days before Christmas.

Anyone with information should call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (423) 942-5667.

A death investigation is underway in Marion County after a body was found in the Tennessee River Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery was made by two fisherman on Nickajack Lake shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says the male body was not in the water for a long period of time, but it's too early to tell if foul play is a factor.

The man's body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-5667.

