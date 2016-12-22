Food City donates $750,000 to Tennessee wildfire victims

Grocery store chain Food City made a sizable donation Thursday to Dolly Parton's "My People Fund" to benefit those affected by the Tennessee Wildfires.

Checks totaling $750,000 were presented to the Dollywood Foundation and Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Gatlinburg Relief Fund, according to a news release.

"Our company has been privileged to operate in the Sevier County/Gatlinburg area for more than thirty years and we certainly want to do everything possible to help our friends and neighbors recover from this devastating disaster,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City President/CEO.

Food City designated $500,000 to benefit the Gatlinburg Relief Fund, while the remaining $250,000 was directed to the My People Fund.

We have a long road ahead of us, but we are ‘Mountain Tough,’ and with help like this from our friends at Food City, we’ll be able to help so many of those who are now unemployed because of the fires,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner.

From December to May, the "My People Fund" will provide $1000 each month to every family who lost their primary residence in the November wildfires.

During the first four-day check distribution, 884 families received support payments through the My People Fund. The next distribution is scheduled for Jan. 26-27, 2017 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.