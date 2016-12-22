No changes to garbage collection for holidays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No changes to garbage collection for holidays

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga's Public Works Department says there will be no changes to the garbage or recycle collection for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. 

The City Landfill (located off of Birchwood Pike in Harrison) and the Wood Recycle Center (at 3925 North Hawthorne St.) will be closed on Monday Dec. 26, 2016, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. 

Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Collection Centers will close at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day. 

They will maintain regular business hours on New Year’s Eve, but will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.