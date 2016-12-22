No changes to garbage collection for holidays

Chattanooga's Public Works Department says there will be no changes to the garbage or recycle collection for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The City Landfill (located off of Birchwood Pike in Harrison) and the Wood Recycle Center (at 3925 North Hawthorne St.) will be closed on Monday Dec. 26, 2016, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Collection Centers will close at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day.

They will maintain regular business hours on New Year’s Eve, but will be closed on New Year’s Day.