Thai restaurant lands on naughty list with failing grade

Almost all of this week's restaurants landed on Santa's nice list with only one failure.

Thai Garden at 685 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe scored a 62. The inspector saw an employee place raw beef in a bowl, then set it on the floor and slide it under a cold heating unit. The inspector intervened and the meat was thrown away immediately. She also found food thawed incorrectly, employee drinks left in the kitchen area, food stored without date marking, foods prepared in a private home that were then cooked in the restaurant, which could cross-contaminated food served to customers, a utensil stored in water at 75 degrees, and a non-approved residential refrigerator in use because the restaurant's cooler was in disrepair.

Hamilton County didn't have any failures this week. The lowest score was an 82, found at Mrs. B's Reggae Cafe at 3103 S. Broad Street in Chattanooga. The inspector saw employees handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and found dirty food preparation surfaces and food stored at incorrect temperatures.

Several restaurants earned perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Swiss AM, 1401 34th Street, Chattanooga

Pizza Hut, 6218 Hixson Pike, Hixson

China Kitchen, 9408 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

Aji Peruvian, 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Collegedale

Rib & Loin, 5435 Highway 153, Hixson

The Daily Grind, 404 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga

Marco's Pizza, 7794 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Flying Squirrel, 55 Johnson Street, Chattanooga

Chatterbox, 9006 Quail Run Drive

Battlefield Burgers, 794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Five Star Food Service, 248 Rollins Industrial Center, Ringgold

Wendy's, 5872 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Lafayette Golf Club, 638 S. Main Street, Lafayette

The following list details the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Innside Restaurant, 800 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 89

Scenic City Catering, 1307 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 89

Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 90

C & W Cafe, 1501 E. 23rd Street, Chattanooga: 91

Little Caesar's, 3728 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 91

Pickle Barrel, 1012 Market Street, Chattanooga: 93

Sonic Drive-In, 4348 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 93

Hong Kong, 8644 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Hickory Pit BBQ, 5611 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 94

Champy's, 526 MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 94

River Street Deli, 151 River Street, Chattanooga: 94

Firebox, 7025 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 94

McDonald's, 4502 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Sugar's Ribs, 2450 15th Avenue, Chattanooga: 96

Back Inn Cafe, 412 E. 2nd Street, Chattanooga: 97

La Altena, 8644 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Armando's, 1814 Main Street, Chattanooga: 97

Hungry House, 4427 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

Subway, 3713 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 98

Blue Grass Grill, 55 E. Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

McDonald's, 4123 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

O'Charley's, 5031 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

Burger King, 3401 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Rita's Italian Ice, 100 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Karl's Family Restaurant, 5100 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

Choo Choo BBQ, 902 Appling Street, Chattanooga: 98

Sonic Drive-In, 6915 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 98

La Cabriole, 1341 Burgess Road, Chattanooga: 99

Ribs & Wings, 1214 Belmeade Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Alleia's, 25 E. Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

Plaza del Sol, 8119 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Armando's, 4783 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Armando's, 7032 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 99

Biba's Italian, 5918 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Catoosa County

Bailey's BBQ, 5540 Highway 41, Ringgold: 82

Cochran's Auto Truckstop, 11343 Highway 41, Ringgold: 84

Moe's Southwest Grill, 73 Parkway Drive, Rossville: 98

Dade County

Geneva's, 12118 Highway 136, Trenton: 95

Murray County

Domino's Pizza, 3551 Highway 411, North Chatsworth: 96

Walker County

Ivy Cottage, 409 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 91

Pizza Hut, 405 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 91

Chinese #1, 2577 Highway 27, Lafayette: 95

Armando's, 1105 Lafayette Road, Rossville: 96

Whitfield County

Mr. T's Pizza & Ice Cream, 831 N. Tibbs Road, Dalton: 85

Buckin' Burrito, 212 N. Hamilton Street, Dalton: 87

Cambiano Vidas, 101 Easterling Street, Dalton: 87

Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, 1525 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 93

The Perfect Cup Deli, 112 W. Crawford Street, Dalton: 93

TJ's Biscuits 2 Burgers, 1359 Dawnville Road NE, Dalton: 93

Vida Activa, 520 MLK Boulevard, Dalton: 93

Choo Choo BBQ, 2518 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 95

Little Caesar's Pizza, 1501 E. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 95

Shaw Cafe 72, 616 E. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 96

Subway, 816 Walnut Square Boulevard, Dalton: 96

Burger King, 310 Northgate Drive, Dalton: 98

Checkers, 1300 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 98

John's Bar-B-Que, 411 N. Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 98

Starbucks Coffee, 1305 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 99

If you're in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.