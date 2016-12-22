Ringgold police to get body cameras

The City of Ringgold joins the growing list of communities that are making provisions for body cameras for police officers.

Channel 3 has learned that the north Georgia city has received an anonymous donation of $22,000 from a citizen to begin the process sooner.

The city has purchased the cameras, manufactured by Digital-Ally. The company specializes in law enforcement cameras.

Additionally, RPD was also able to purchase outer bulletproof vests with armor plates for each officer.

The cameras are in and they’re working to develop policies for their use with the goal of being able to begin using them in early January.